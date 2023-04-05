News you can trust since 1925
Tories accused of sending 'deliberately misleading' Green Party style leaflets

Tory MPs have been accused of sending "deliberately misleading" to locals, which critics say suggest they come from the Green Party.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

A campaign group has written to the Conservative Party demanding activists stop distributing the leaflets – with their green colour scheme - and overhaul rules about campaign material.

The leaflets, which have been distributed across the country, feature various shades of green and include pictures of Tory MPs and their names - but without saying they are Conservatives, though there are references to the “Government”.

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher recently shared a photo of a bundle of ‘Meet Your MP’ leaflets, printed in green, rather than traditional Tory blue which also appear to make no reference to his party.

Tory MPs have been accused of being 'deliberately misleading' by using a green colour scheme on leaflets.Tory MPs have been accused of being 'deliberately misleading' by using a green colour scheme on leaflets.
Among senior MPs named on the leaflets in other parts of the country include Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and former Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith.

South Cambridgeshire MP Anthony Browne, West Bromwich MP Nicola Richards, Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall and High Peak's Robert Largan were all named on similar flyers in their areas.

In a letter, Reform Political Advertising says the leaflets “utilise the same five-degree tilted stripe, two shades of green and typeface” as the Green Party.

Reform Political Advertising Co-Founder Alex Tait said: “We’ve written to the Conservative Party to urge them to stop producing these deliberately misleading leaflets.

“At a time when faith in politics, trust in democracy, and respect for politicians is at an all-time low, dressing up your own adverts in the clothes of another party is deeply irresponsible."

He added: “As it stands, there is no mechanism in place to ensure the policies, pledges and promises parties make in their leaflets are truthful and transparent.

“It’s time we created an empowered, resourced, and effective committee to oversee political advertising and ensure it is fit for public consumption.”

The Green Party said “clearly the Conservatives’ own brand is now so bad, and Tory MPs so deeply embarrassed about their own government, that they are trying to camouflage themselves as Greens”.

Co-leader Adrian Ramsay added: “If the Conservatives really wanted to be Green, they would also pinch our popular policies such as tackling the climate emergency, standing up for public services and supporting the least well off in society.

“But unfortunately there seems little prospect of them doing that.”

