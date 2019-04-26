This is who people in Yorkshire can vote for in the 2019 European elections

With the Brexit deadlock showing no signs of ending, it looks ever more likely that the UK will still be in the European Union on May 23 and will be obliged to elect representatives to the European Parliament. So how do the elections work and who is standing for election in Yorkshire?
There are 751 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). Of those, 73 represent the UK, with six for Yorkshire and the Humber. Each country is allocated a set number of seats, roughly depending on the size of its population. The UK’s MEPs represent different regions of the country. Again this is according to proportional representation with the regions with more people getting more MEPs.
According to the European Parliament, MEPs are a nation's elected representatives in the EU and they represent your interests and those of your city or region in Europe. They listen to people with local and national concerns, interest groups and businesses, and can question and lobby European leaders. As part of the European Parliament they decide on the EU budget and influence how EU money is spent.
Yorkshire MEPs Linda McAvan and Jane Collins won't stand in May's European Parliament elections
The current MEPs for Yorkshire and the Humber, who took office on July 1, 2014, are Jane Collins (Ukip), Linda McAvan (Labour), John Procter (Conservative), Amjad Bashir (Conservative), Richard Corbett (Labour) and Mike Hookem (Ukip). Jane Collins and Linda McAvan have both said they won't stand. While most UK MEPs are also members of a national party, once in the European Parliament they sit in one of eight political groups which include MEPs from across the EU who share the same political affiliation.
Member states can run elections to the European Parliament according to their own national laws and traditions, but they must stick to some common rules. MEPs must be elected using a system of proportional representation - so, for example, a party which gains a third of the votes wins a third of the seats. In the UK, each political party can field up to six candidates, ranked in order - meaning that if a party wins two seats in any region its top two candidates are elected.
The Yorkshire Post says: Brexit limbo points to election misery for Tories
If you want to vote in the UK you must register by May 7. You only need to register once - you do not need to register separately for every election. You must register again if you’ve changed address, name or nationality.
Here are the candidates for Yorkshire and the Humber - ranked in order
Change UK – The Independent Group
Diana Paulette Wallis
Juliet Lodge
Sophia Bow
Joshua Paul Malkin
Rosanne Clare McMullen
Steven Wilson
Conservative and Unionist Party
John Michael Procter
Amjad Bashir
Michael James Naughton
Andrew Lee
Matthew Graham Freckleton
Sue Pascoe
English Democrats
David Stewart Allen
Tony Stewart Allen
Joanne Allen
Fiona Allen
Green Party
Magid Magid
Alison Clare Teal
Andrew Varah Cooper
Louise Houghton
Lars Martin Kramm
Ann Christine Forsaith
Labour Party
Richard Graham Corbett
Eloise Karen Todd
Mohammed Jawad Afzal Khan
Jayne Marie Allport
Martin Trevor Mayer
Alison Louise Hume
Liberal Democrats
Shaffaq Mohammed
Rosina Jane Robson
James Christopher Blanchard
Sophie Jane Thornton
James Douglas Baker
Ruth Christine Coleman-Taylor
The Brexit Party
John Longworth
Lucy Elizabeth Harris
Jake Pugh
James Rupert Heartfield
Andrew Allison
Christopher Barker
The Yorkshire Party
Chris Whitwood
Mike Jordan
Jack Carrington
Laura Marie Walker
Bob Buxton
Dan Cochran
UK Independence Party
Mike Hookem
Gary Colin Shores
John Robert Hancock
David Alan Dews
Graeme Boyd Waddicar
Clifford Parsons