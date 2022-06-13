This how Edlington could look in the future as Doncaster Council submits Levelling Up Fund bid

Doncaster Council has confirmed a range of renovation measures along Edlington Lane and plans to crack down on crime and antisocial behaviour on the Royal Estate as part of a bid to secure Levelling Up funds from ministers.

Other improvements include regeneration work along Bungalow Road and Market Place.

Along Edlington Lane, council bosses said in order to enhance the shopping area plans could include prioritising pedestrian access with wider pavements which would ‘support’ the regeneration of the high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How Edlington could look in the future

Proposals could also include more green space, improvements to buildings and road safety improvements.

Other features include improving safety with new raised crossing points at key locations, traffic calming measures and increasing parking spaces, including road side parking bays.

Plans are also afoot to relocate a bus stop to a ‘better location’ on Edlington Lane.

Along Bungalow Road and Market Place, a proposal has been submitted to improve routes for pedestrians and cyclists integrated with green planting and improved lighting.

How Edlington could look in the future

New tree planting and green landscaping to enhance the public realm is also planned as well as developing flexible community spaces including using Bungalow Road car park for events as well as parking.

There’s plans for street art and murals to brighten the area as well as the provision for ‘low-cost space’ in vacant shops and other buildings to encourage business relocation and start-ups.

On the Royal Estate, council bosses are wanting to hear residents’ views on how Levelling Up money would help in tackling crime and antisocial behaviour.

A council spokesman said: “The following project ideas have been developed through a comprehensive community engagement process undertaken by The Urbanists Planning & Design which took place between November 2021 and February 2022.

How Edlington could look in the future

“This contributed to the creation of the Edlington Community Investment Masterplan which contains project ideas to improve the environment, community well-being, and pride in the area.

“This second phase of community engagement is an opportunity to get your feedback on specific project ideas developed through the master planning process.”