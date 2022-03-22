The five candidates in the Doncaster Council by-election following resignation of Daniel Barwell on drug accusations

The by-election, which takes place on Thursday, March 31, is due to the resignation of former councillor Daniel Barwell.

He faces extradition to the United States on drug distribution charges. He denies the allegations.

In total, five people have put their names forward for the vacant seat. Here’s what the candidates have had to say on why they should be chosen.

Candidates in the Wheatley Hills & Intake by-election from left to right: Jennifer Rozenfelds, Green Party; Andy Budden, Yorkshire Party; Mike Angus, Conservative Party; Yetunde Elebuibon, Labour Party; Dean Southall, Liberal Democrats

Mike Angus – Conservative Party

“Mike Angus is a local businessman who has lived in Doncaster for twenty years.

“Mike served in the Royal Marines for over two decades and returned to Doncaster to set up his own local small business.

“Therefore, he has the skills and experience to make an effective local councillor and we all know how badly this area has been let down recently.

“Everyone knows about the huge problems which local people face with parking. This is one of Mike’s top priorities and if elected he will strive to take action to make sure the local council listens to residents.

“Doncaster needs councillors who take the role seriously and work hard for local people.

“Only Mike Angus has the correct experience to represent our area. If you want to improve Wheatley Hills and Intake then vote Conservative on Thursday, March 31.”

Andy Budden – Yorkshire Party

“For me, community is key and it’s at the heart of everything I do.

“After a long career in the army, serving in the Falklands, Belgium and Germany I’ve invested much of my free time and energy into building up the community which I live in and which I love.

“I’ve coached local youth rugby teams, fostered children and helped with short term respite care.

“I will fight hard for: better parking for residents, especially for those who live around the hospital; tackling reckless driving and celebrating our community

Yetunde Elebuibon - Labour Party

“This election is being held because the former Labour councillor who chaired the anti-crimecommittee has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

“The council is heavily Labour dominated, another Labour councillor will make absolutely no difference to the decision making process – whereas a Yorkshire Party one will add a different voice into the council chambers, a voice for the local community.”

“I came to Doncaster for the first time seventeen years ago for a job interview. My connection with Wheatley and the Intake area was immediate through my job at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospital I became a full resident in 2007.

“My children are schooled locally, and I understand fully the community and the issues we face together.

“Because unemployment is higher in Doncaster than the average in the country and more than 1 in 10 of the population are aged 65+ and at risk of being digitally disadvantaged.

“In 2019, I created a training organisation. This national award winning organisation has supported over 700 people by providing free digital devices, internet access and training. It became a lifeline for the elderly and people with low income during the pandemic.

“My pledges are: build a better road network; crack down antisocial behaviour; Improve the security and to bring back the Wheatley Library.”

Jennifer Rozenfelds – Green Party

“I joined the Green Party around the time the council declared a climate emergency before felling healthy, mature urban trees and supported residents fighting for their green spaces and urban trees.

“I campaign with Better Buses for a public transport fit for purpose and call for new developments to be better served by buses, so residents can choose to leave the car at home, making it safer for kids, more environmentally and socially sustainable.

“I was part of the team that met with council leaders and the metro mayor to call for a free to use, town centre circular electric bus. Wakefield operates a similar service – if it’s good for them, why not for us?

“Unlike Labour, the Green Party don’t tell their councillors how to vote and what to say so, if elected, I will be free to listen to the resident’s concerns and take them to the heart of council.”

Dean Southall – Liberal Democrats

“I am 55 years old, born in Doncaster and I’ve lived in six different countries. I have three siblings with their families all living in Doncaster.

“I have a degree in Maths. I was a computer contractor and also owned a shop selling craft beer.

“After living more than 20 years in the Netherlands, I am a proud pro-European and strongly believe in proportional representation.

“I volunteered at Rutland House vaccination centre as a steward during the winter. I volunteer 20 hours a week at a Doncaster town centre charity shop.

“I cycle to my aunt’s in Conisbrough once a week to do her gardening. If elected I will, with your support, use my enthusiasm and dedication to work positively on your behalf to stop business closures, crime and other local issues, over the next three years, all year round.”