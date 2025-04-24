Stand Up To Racism to stage more demos against Reform in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Campaign group Stand Up To Racism is to host two more demonstrations against Reform UK in Doncaster this weekend.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Reform UK has decided to target Doncaster as an area to spread their racist hate.
"We cannot allow this. Take a stand with us and join the leafleting campaign.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.