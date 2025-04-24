Stand Up To Racism to stage more demos against Reform in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaign group Stand Up To Racism is to host two more demonstrations against Reform UK in Doncaster this weekend.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Reform UK has decided to target Doncaster as an area to spread their racist hate.

"We cannot allow this. Take a stand with us and join the leafleting campaign.”

The events will take place on Friday 25 April from noon outside Primark in the city centre and on Saturday from 11am outside TK Maxx at the Wheatley Retail Park.