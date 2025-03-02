"Stand up to bullies," says mayor as ex-Doncaster MP urged to distance himself from Trump

The mayor of Doncaster has told people to “stand up to bullies” and shared her support for Ukraine after the Trump-Zelensky spat – while a former Tory MP bidding to replace her has been urged to distance himself from the US president by voters with one calling his “Make Doncaster Great Again” slogan ‘naff and lazy.’

Ros Jones took to social media following the scenes at the White House on Friday where American president Donald Trump and Ukraine leader Volodymr Zelensky had a fiery clash in front of the world’s press and television cameras.

Mr Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, have been widely condemned over the meeting, accused of bullying Mr Zelensky – before ordering him to leave the White House early.

After the incident, Labour’s Mayor Jones shared a blue and yellow map of Ukraine, emblazoned with the message “Stand with Ukraine” and added: “Challenge lies and misinformation.

Ros Jones has shown her support for Ukraine after the White House showdown while Nick Fletcher has been urged to distance himself from Donald Trump.

“Stand up to bullies.

She later shared a post by former Conservative PM David Cameron which read: “Real peace will require strength, security and western unity - never forgetting that Putin started this war by illegally invading Ukraine, an independent, sovereign and democratic country. deserves our continued, strong and united support.”

Meanwhile, former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who is running for mayor, has been urged to drop his “Make Doncaster Great Again” slogan following the White House showdown.

Mr Fletcher, a keen Trump supporter and who was in Washington on election day last November, has spoken of his support for the US president, describing him as “exceptional” and admitted that the slogan is a lift from his Make America Great Again campaign.

But after Friday’s scenes, some supporters have urged Mr Fletcher to distance himself from Trump and drop the message.

One told him: Nick - do you seriously think, after yesterday's horrifying, bullying debacle in the Oval Office, that Make Doncaster Great Again remains a sensible slogan?

And another added: “The political baggage associated with #MakeDoncasterGreatAgain can’t be ignored, Nick. It’s a naff and lazy slogan, embedded in an ideological framework that’s off putting to many.”

In response Mr Fletcher wrote: “I certainly am not seeking to be Trump! The slogan #MakeDoncasterGreatAgain resonates with me as it relates to our past, our present and our future. That’s why I use it. I’m totally focussed on Doncaster. End of.”

After Mr Trump became president, Mr Fletcher wrote: “EXCEPTIONAL. The war on the west is over. Common sense will now prevail.

“Put the patriotism back in being American. Leaders across the world better wake up.

“We need a new Government in the UK but for now a new Mayor in Doncaster will be a great start.

“God bless America. God bless the UK and God bless Doncaster.

“We will make Doncaster great again.”

At an event to officially launch his campaign, Mr Fletcher unveiled a banner with photos of himself with the slogan “Make Doncaster Great Again – Through Faith, Flag and Family.”

The Mayoral Election, along with City of Doncaster Council elections, will take place on May 1.

