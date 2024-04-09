St Leger Homes sets out plans for local housing services in Doncaster
Their Corporate Plan is divided into four main themes – People, Homes, Communities and Partnerships:
People focuses on the aim of ‘getting it right for our customers and staff’
Homes focuses on the aim of ‘providing good quality, safe homes at a rent you can afford’
Communities focuses on the aim of ‘helping to build communities, not just houses’
Partnerships focuses on the aim of ‘working with others to deliver Doncaster’s “thriving people, places and planet” ambitions’.
These four themes will help make sure the organisation prioritises the things that customers, stakeholders and staff members have said matter the most to them following extensive consultation.
As well as this, the Corporate Plan also states St Leger Homes’ commitment to reaching the following targets by 2029:
At least 94 per cent of their homes are thermally efficient with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above – meaning homes are warm and comfortable to live in
Homes are safe for customers and their families, with no home having the highest level ‘category 1’ damp and mould hazards
At least 80 per cent of customers who make complaints about antisocial behaviour are satisfied with the way it is handled, helping to improve the safety of local neighbourhoods
They will provide 16 shared accommodation homes for 32 young care leavers, providing support for people as they take their first steps towards independent living.
Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “I’m proud to publish our Corporate Plan today which lets customers know how we will be delivering continual improvements to the housing services we provide for our many
customers across the City.
“These planned improvements will help ensure that the homes we manage remain safe, comfortable, well maintained and energy efficient well into the future and that all
of our customers continue to receive the highest possible standard of service from us.”
Chris Margrave, who is St Leger Homes’ Director of Property Services and will take over as the new Chief Executive from May 2024, said: “Our Corporate Plan sets out our priorities and ambitions for how we will deliver housing services to our tenants across the city.
“The environment in which we live and work has changed over the last few years. Our teams are well placed to deliver the improvements required, to deliver our commitments to our tenants and provide the valued services our tenants can rely on.”
You can read St Leger Homes’ Corporate Plan 2024-29 on their website at www.stlegerhomes.co.uk
