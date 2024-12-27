South Yorkshire Police report almost £7m underspend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The budget for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Police and Reform (P&R) is expected to come in at £6.75 million under budget, according to a financial report.

The total approved budget for the year is more than £347m, but early indications suggest that the police force and associated services are on track to spend less than anticipated in a number of areas.

A budget monitoring report, presented to the South Yorkshire police and crime panel at their last meeting on December 9, reveals an underspend of approximately £1.4 million in the Chief Constable’s budget, although the specific reasons for this underspend are not detailed.

The budget for SYMCA’s police and reform activities are expected to underspend by £191,000, mainly due to vacant staff positions, which have reduced salary expenditure. However, the report notes that extra costs, such as contractors’ fees and audit expenses linked to the recent transfer of responsibilities, have impacted other areas.

The report shows an underspend of £1.089 million in capital financing costs, primarily due to higher-than-expected returns on investment income. If borrowing is not required as originally planned, additional underspends could occur.

There is an underspend of £4.073 million in legacy costs, which relates to the transition of responsibilities from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) to SYMCA. Delays in certain planned expenses have pushed some costs into future years, further easing the current financial burden.

The report identifies a number of financial risks facing the force, including economic uncertainty, rising capital financing costs, and fluctuating pension contributions.

It adds that SYP leaders and SYMCA police reform staff are closely monitoring the risks.