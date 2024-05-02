South Yorkshire Mayoral Election: Candidates make last bids for Doncaster’s vote

Candidates for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Election have been canvassing in the borough ahead of polling day.
By Shannon Mower
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:57 BST
Five candidates are bidding to become the Mayor of South Yorkshire as residents make their vote today (2 May).

Candidates are as follows:

Nick Allen, Conservative Party.

David Bettney, Social Democratic Party.

Oliver Coppard, Labour & Co-operative Party.

Douglas Johnson, Green Party.

Hannah Kitching, Liberal Democrats.

Ahead of election day, several candidates made their final attempts to gain votes in Doncaster.

Results of the election will be announced on Saturday, 4 May.

The elected candidate will also become the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, as these powers are transferred to the regional authority.

