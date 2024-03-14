South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard to speak at northern England transport summit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour mayor will join Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, Steve Rothera, mayor of the Liverpool City region and West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin at the Northern Transport Summit at Manchester Airport on March 21.

The four will take part in a panel discussion on transport issues facing the north before a question and answer session, with the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport likely to feature on the agenda.

The one day conference at the Radisson Blu Hotel at Manchester Airport will also feature a string of other guest speakers and politicians throughout the day.

A spokesman for the NTS said: "A disconnected North is failing the UK economy.

"Decades of under-investment, delays and disappointment has left the north at a deep disadvantage. The Northern Transport Summit will focus on the need to invest in a better connected North to unlock the UK’s growth potential.

“Bringing together political decision-makers, sector experts and leading figures from across the North, this is the leading Northern transport conference in the UK where we will set out a vision for better, greener, cleaner and faster connectivity across the North and across all modes of transport.

Too many businesses and passengers are being failed by lack of connectivity, investment and reliability. All modes of transport need to connect, be affordable, faster and greener.

"The North knows what needs to be done. It simply needs the power to unlock investment and infrastructure so that the North’s passengers, goods, services and freight can connect North to South and East to West.

“The North has a clear vision of what needs to be done. It just needs the power to make it happen.

"The North cannot afford to wait any longer for the Government to deliver on its promises of HS2, IRP, NPR and Network North. The North needs a transport plan that works for all its communities and businesses and connects all points North.”