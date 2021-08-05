South Yorkshire gets full control of adult education budget as part of devolution deal

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis MP

Mayor Dan Jarvis said the devolved money of £42 million will help more people back into work and give people better access to re-training in new sectors.

He added the devolved resources would enable 30,000 people to upskill by 2041.

The adult education budget funds provision in further education colleges, council training providers, independent training firms and voluntary, third sector and community organisations.

It will also support both employed and unemployed residents, aiming for them to acquire the skills they need to move into or progress in a job, a traineeship, an apprenticeship or further learning.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis, said: “This marks another step in South Yorkshire taking control of its future and shaping its destiny.

“Skills and adult education are critical to building a bigger and better economy for our region – giving people the opportunity they need to prosper and helping businesses grow.

“Our wider skills strategy plans mean there will be 30,000 more people with a higher level of skills by 2041.

“This is the power of devolution and we’re using it to meet the needs of South Yorkshire’s people and local businesses as we renew our region.”

The devolved powers will aim to support residents into and back into employment and put on provision for adults in employment, self-employed or at risk of redundancy.

Another focus will be on young people to make sure not one person between the age of 19 to 24 is without employment, education or training.

As part of the long-delayed devolution deal, the Sheffield City Region Mayoral Combined Authority took responsibility for devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB) from August 1, 2021 and will commission adult skills provision for the residents of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

