This is the sorry state of one of Doncaster’s oldest buildings, targeted by vandals for years

Doncaster Council bosses have confirmed they are concerned about the condition of the historic Red Lion pub on Bank Street, following a series of attacks by hooligans, including suspected arson, after a deadline passed for action to improve its appearance.

Culture groups and local politicians are also unhappy about the state of the building, which stands in a conservation area.

Mexborough ward coun Sean Gibbons said: “The building has been vandalised. There’s been at least one fire which has damaged the roof to the point it looks as though it’s going to cause further deterioration. We want to protect the heritage of the building, which is in a conservation area. The earliest record of the pub goes back to the 1840s, and we want to protect that frontage.

Councillors Bev Chapman and Sean Gibbons, pictured outside the former Red Lion pub on Bank Street. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-09-19-RedLion-2

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There have been plans to demolish it and plans to develop it into housing. We’ve asked the council to enforce the security of the building.”

The building has not been used as a pub for 12 years. It suffered major damage in a fire in 2017.

It has been subject to a council protection notice, which tells the owners of improvements they need to make to a building, but that has now expired. Mr Gibbons now wants enforcement action to be taken by the council to make sure necessary improvements are made.

Mexborough and District Heritage Society has previously raised concerns about the condition of the building, and about the levels of security to keep vandals out.

Secretary Bill Lawrence said: “We are very keen to see it preserved.”

Gill Gillies, assistant director of environment at Doncaster Council, said: “Notice has been served on the owner to improve the appearance of the building. This includes improving the roof, doors, windows and rainwater elements. The compliance period passed on Friday 20th September and we are continuing to communicate with the owner regarding his plans for the building.”