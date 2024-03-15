Social care overspend remains the “key pressure” on Doncaster Council

A recent performance report has indicated that social care remains the largest pressure on the council’s budgets.
By Shannon Mower
Published 15th Mar 2024, 17:44 GMT
On Wednesday (13 January) Doncaster Council’s latest Finance and Performance Improvement report was presented to cabinet.

The report highlighted that while the council’s budget remains balanced, there is a significant overspend on Adults and Children’s Social Care.

It stated that the budget has only remained balanced despite this due to over £4m of underspends elsewhere.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.Doncaster Council Civic Office.
Doncaster Council Civic Office.

Councillors were ensured that a Section 114 notice, or bankruptcy declaration, is not expected despite inflationary pressures.

It comes as Council Tax is set to increase by 4.99 percent from April, with 2 percent of this to be ring-fenced for social care.

The report noted several council achievements in the quarter, including the creation of 129 new jobs through investment.

An annual audit report conducted by GrantThornton in January found that there are “no significant weaknesses” in the council’s governance, with budgets being managed effectively.

