On Wednesday (13 January) Doncaster Council’s latest Finance and Performance Improvement report was presented to cabinet.

The report highlighted that while the council’s budget remains balanced, there is a significant overspend on Adults and Children’s Social Care.

It stated that the budget has only remained balanced despite this due to over £4m of underspends elsewhere.

Doncaster Council Civic Office.

Councillors were ensured that a Section 114 notice, or bankruptcy declaration, is not expected despite inflationary pressures.

It comes as Council Tax is set to increase by 4.99 percent from April, with 2 percent of this to be ring-fenced for social care.

The report noted several council achievements in the quarter, including the creation of 129 new jobs through investment.