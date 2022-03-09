Russian-controlled Gazprom pocketed nearly £2 million to supply energy to a number of Doncaster schools

GMB Union has said that Delta Academy Trust, which runs 12 schools in the borough, signed a £1.8 million contract with the Kremlin-controlled energy supplier in 2020.

The full list of schools which Delta Academy Trust run are:

Ash Hill Academy, Hatfield Crookesbroom Primary Academy, Hatfield Don Valley Academy, Scawthorpe De Warenne Academy, Conisbrough Grange Lane Infant Academy, Rossington Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School, Hatfield Woodhouse Highfields Primary Academy, Highfields Morley Place Academy, Conisbrough Pheasant Bank Academy, Rossington Rossington All Saints Academy, Rossington Rowena Academy, Conisbrough Serlby Park Academy, Bircotes, north Nottinghamshire St Wilfrid’s Academy, Bessacarr

Don Valley Academy in Scawthorpe which is run by Delta Academy Trust

Hospitals, councils and schools across the UK have purchased Russian gas as GMB bosses said the contracts fund’s ‘Putin’s war machine’ following the invasion of Ukraine.

The union has now called for an immediate ban on new contracts to Gazprom’s UK trading arm.

The academy trust said the contract is set to run until March 2023 but it was in discussions with the Department for Education to terminate the contract at the ‘earliest opportunity’.

A spokesman for the academy trust said: “‘Like the rest of the civilized world we are appalled at the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the plight of its people.

“Public sector organisations precure energy through a tender process and like many councils and NHS trusts they are bound by strict rules.

“Gazprom UK supplies energy to around 100,000 sites in the UK and is one of the 10 suppliers on the school switch scheme.

“They have a contract to supply gas to our trust until March 2023. We are keen to end our arrangement as soon as possible.

“Like other public sector organisations we are legally bound to act within the law when seeking to terminate contracts.

“We are seeking advice from DFE on how we might be able to end our contract with Gazprom at the earliest opportunity.”

Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary, said: “Serious questions need to be asked about how our schools and hospitals have become entangled in the energy supply chain that fuels Putin’s war machine.

“Ultimately, this spending is an indictment of the failure of UK energy policy to prioritise affordable and secure supply.

“It is morally unconscionable for contracts to still be awarded while missiles rain down on Ukrainian workers.