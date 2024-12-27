Rookie Doncaster MP tipped by bookies to replace Keir Starmer as PM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP who won his seat at this summer’s General Election is a hot favourite to replace Sir Keir Starmer as the next Prime Minister, according to bookmakers.

Lee Pitcher, who won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat at July’s poll, is a 20-1 shot to be the next incumbent of 10 Downing Street, according to bookmaker William Hill.

That puts him seventh among the bookies to be the next Prime Minister, with only the likes of Labour big hitters such as chancellor Rachel Reeves, deputy PM Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting ahead of him in the rankings.

According to betting comparision website Oddschecker, the current favourite to be next PM is Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who is currently priced at 5-2.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher is being tipped by bookies a potential future Prime Minister.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch is next at 3-1 with former Tory MP Boris Johnson also tipped by the bookies.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband is also in the running – but at much longer odds than Mr Pitcher, being quoted at 100-1, behind his brother David, who is priced at 66-1.

Fellow Doncaster MP John Healey, who represents Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, is priced at odds of 200-1, while you can even take a punt on Doncaster born TV host and farming campaigner Jeremy Clarkson, who is also priced at 200-1, with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn the rank outsider at 500-1.

Mr Pitcher won the newly created seat after defeating Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher with a majority of 2,311 following a 14% swing.