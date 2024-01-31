Reform UK to hold huge rally in Doncaster as General Election draws nearer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gathering, which is expected to draw more than 1,000 supporters, will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on February 24.

The full day conference will include speeches from leader Richard Tice, Dr David Bull, Ben Habib and former Conservative Party minister Ann Widdecombe.

The party was initially formed as the Brexit Party by Nigel Farage ahead of the 2019 General Election and afterwards, was renamed to Reform UK, becoming primarily an anti-lockdown party during the Covid pandemic.

Richard Tice will lead a huge Reform UK rally at Doncaster Racecourse.

The party has since campaigned on broader right-wing populist themes during the cost-of-living crisis as distinct alternative to both Conservatives and Labour.

Mr Tice said: “We will also be welcoming some special guests.

"Tickets will sell fast. With well over 1,000 supporters attending, this may be our final grandstand event before the next General Election.

"This year has seen an historic breakthrough for our party. We are now 10% and more in the national polls.

"We are on course to stand everywhere in England, Scotland and Wales in the General Election.

"Thousands of new supporters have joined us. Around Britain, millions are starting to realise that only reform has the courage, leadership, vision and values to save our country.”

Tickets are available HERE

Mr Tice replaced Mr Farage as leader in 2021, but the latter is still a key figure in the party and has strong political affiliations with Doncaster, having made a number of previous visits to Doncaster as leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party, following a decisive leave vote in Doncaster at the 2016 referendum, one of the biggest in the UK.

Last year it was announced he was reportedly in secret talks with Red Wall Conservatives as he planned a political comeback which could see his party unseating Labour's Ed Miliband and Tory Nick Fletcher at the next General Election.

Mr Farage's Reform UK party said he has been “testing the water” with northern Conservative MPs who are unhappy with Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

The bombshell revelation cames as the party released a hit list of seats they want to snatch at the next election.

It includes Ed Miliband’s Doncaster North seat and the Don Valley constituency won by Nick Fletcher for the Conservatives from Labour's Caroline Flint in 2019.

It cames after Mr Farage issued a rallying cry to Brexit backers to ditch the Tories and back Reform UK at the next election.

Mr Farage told The Sun on Sunday he has been having talks with a number of Tory MPs — and while outright defection has not been discussed yet, “there are a lot of very very disillusioned Conservatives," he said.

Reform UK - the successor to UKIP - has seen a surge of support in the past few months, with over 5,000 people joining.

Many of the new members are ex-Tories, The Sun on Sunday reported.