Reform UK predicted to win all Doncaster seats in General Election rout

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK will claim victory in all of Doncaster’s seats at the next General Election, a new study has suggested, wiping out Labour.

New statistics claim Reform UK would take a whopping 357 seats at the 2029 General Election – including all four of Doncaster’s seats.

That would mean Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North), Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme) and John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) all booted out.

The study, conducted by Stats For Lefties, would see Nigel Farage sweeping into Downing Street as Prime Minister with a massive majority.

It claims Labour would be reduced to just 92 seats – down by a huge 319 from last year’s General Election.

It also makes bad reading for the Conservatives, which the study says would see the party holding just 27 seats in the House of Commons.

Other than Reform UK, the only other parties enjoying success would be the Liberal Democrats, increasing their share to 84 and the Scottish Nationalist Party, rising to a total of 45 seats.

The study tips that former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s newly formed party, currently called Your Party, would take 15 seats.

It makes grim reading for Doncaster’s crop of Labour MPs.

In Doncaster Central, the poll suggests Reform UK would take 39% of the vote, way ahead of Labour on 29%.

It offers up much the same result for Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme, Nigel Farage’s party taking 40% of the vote with Labour limping in on 25%.

And Ed Miliband would also lose his seat in Doncaster North, with Reform tipped to take 38% compared to Labour on 32%.

The story is also predicted to be the same for John Healey in Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, with Reform tipped to win a whopping share of the vote, currently polling at 46% ahead of Labour on 31%.

Reform UK has seen a huge surge in Doncaster in recent months, with the party claiming 37 seats at the May council elections to become the biggest group on the authority.

The party nearly toppled Labour Mayor Ros Jones too, finishing in second place just 700 votes behind.