Reform UK MP Lee Anderson to host meet and greet in Doncaster park this weekend

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2025, 06:44 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 06:45 BST
Reform UK MP Lee Anderson is to host a meet and greet in a Doncaster park this weekend to chat with supporters.

The Ashfield MP and GB News will be in Bentley on Saturday to support his party’s candidate for the upcoming Bentley by-election.

A party spokesperson said: “All Reform members, supporters and activists are invited to Bentley Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are supporting our Reform candidate for the by-election on August 21.

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson is coming to Doncaster this weekend.placeholder image
Reform UK MP Lee Anderson is coming to Doncaster this weekend.

“We are proud to announce we will be joined in Bentley Park by the one and only Lee Anderson.

“He will be available for a meet and greet for both members and voters.”

He will be at the park from 1pm on Saturday.

Mr Anderson, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party before switching to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, was given a hostile reception on a previous visit to Doncaster when protesters gathered outside the Regent Hotel for an event where he was a guest of then Doncaster Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before his parliamentary career, Mr Anderson was a coal-miner and first entered politics when he was elected as a Labour Party councillor in Ashfield in 2015.

He defected to the Conservatives in 2018 and then to Reform UK in 2024.

Voters will go to the polls on August 21 after the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth after just two months sparked the vote.

BENTLEY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES

Venessa Aradia (Green)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party)

Matthew Jones (Labour)

Christine Lunney (Conservative)

Jane Nightingale (Independent)

Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK)

Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats)

Related topics:Lee AndersonReform UKDoncasterNick FletcherConservative PartyAshfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice