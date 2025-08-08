Reform UK MP Lee Anderson to host meet and greet in Doncaster park this weekend
The Ashfield MP and GB News will be in Bentley on Saturday to support his party’s candidate for the upcoming Bentley by-election.
A party spokesperson said: “All Reform members, supporters and activists are invited to Bentley Park.
"We are supporting our Reform candidate for the by-election on August 21.
“We are proud to announce we will be joined in Bentley Park by the one and only Lee Anderson.
“He will be available for a meet and greet for both members and voters.”
He will be at the park from 1pm on Saturday.
Mr Anderson, a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party before switching to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, was given a hostile reception on a previous visit to Doncaster when protesters gathered outside the Regent Hotel for an event where he was a guest of then Doncaster Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher.
Before his parliamentary career, Mr Anderson was a coal-miner and first entered politics when he was elected as a Labour Party councillor in Ashfield in 2015.
He defected to the Conservatives in 2018 and then to Reform UK in 2024.
Voters will go to the polls on August 21 after the resignation of Reform UK councillor Sam Booth after just two months sparked the vote.
BENTLEY BY-ELECTION CANDIDATES
Venessa Aradia (Green)
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party)
Matthew Jones (Labour)
Christine Lunney (Conservative)
Jane Nightingale (Independent)
Isaiah-John Reasbeck (Reform UK)
Giulia Savini (Liberal Democrats)
