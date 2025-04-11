Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice drops into Doncaster supermarket on campaign trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has become the latest high profile politician to visit Doncaster as he dropped into a city supermarket on the campaign trail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Tice was joined in the city by former Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, who is the party’s candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.

The pair visited the Tesco supermarket in Edenthorpe alongside Alexander Jones, Reform’s candidate for the Doncaster mayoral election, which will be held on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined by other Reform supporters outside the superstore off Thorne Road.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has visited Doncaster to support the party's mayoral candidate Alexander Jones.

30-year-old businessman, Mr Jones said: “The turquoise wave is coming.

"Fantastic to have the support of so many today with Andrea Jenkyns and Richard Tice.

"Great responses around Doncaster. Only Reform can win a majority and work with a Reform mayor on May 1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit by Mr Tice comes after two campaign trips to Doncaster by Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited Doncaster, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also making a recent visit to campaign for Labour’s Ros Jones.

Voters will go to the polls on May 1 – with the biggest ever field to choose from.

The full list of candidates is (current mayor highlighted in bold)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Julie Buckley (Green Party)

Frank Calladine (British Democrats)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative)

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)

Alexander Jones (Reform UK)

Ros Jones (Labour)

Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)

Richie Vallance (Independent)

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)

Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)