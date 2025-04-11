Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice drops into Doncaster supermarket on campaign trail
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mr Tice was joined in the city by former Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, who is the party’s candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election.
The pair visited the Tesco supermarket in Edenthorpe alongside Alexander Jones, Reform’s candidate for the Doncaster mayoral election, which will be held on May 1.
They were joined by other Reform supporters outside the superstore off Thorne Road.
30-year-old businessman, Mr Jones said: “The turquoise wave is coming.
"Fantastic to have the support of so many today with Andrea Jenkyns and Richard Tice.
"Great responses around Doncaster. Only Reform can win a majority and work with a Reform mayor on May 1.”
The visit by Mr Tice comes after two campaign trips to Doncaster by Reform leader Nigel Farage.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner visited Doncaster, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also making a recent visit to campaign for Labour’s Ros Jones.
Voters will go to the polls on May 1 – with the biggest ever field to choose from.
The full list of candidates is (current mayor highlighted in bold)
David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)
Julie Buckley (Green Party)
Frank Calladine (British Democrats)
Nick Fletcher (Conservative)
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)
Ashan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain)
Alexander Jones (Reform UK)
Ros Jones (Labour)
Mihai Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats)
Richie Vallance (Independent)
Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party)
Doug Wright (Health and Social Care Party)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.