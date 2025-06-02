Reform UK councillor calls for drones to tackle anti-social behaviour in Doncaster

A newly elected Reform UK councillor is looking at deploying drones to help tackle anti-social behaviour and speeding in his Doncaster constituency.

Coun David Carroll, who was elected in May to the Bessacarr ward, has pledged to get tough on problems in the Lakeside area.

Following a meeting with City of Doncaster Council, he told residents: “The meeting focused primarily on addressing ongoing issues of antisocial behaviour in the Vue Cinema car park and speeding along Gliwice Way and Lakeside Boulevard.

“Significant progress is being made behind the scenes.

“ANPR cameras are currently being installed at the Vue Cinema car park entrance and will be operational shortly. These will record the registration details of all vehicles entering from both directions.

“Additional monitored CCTV with 180° and 360° coverage will also be in place, allowing authorities to capture and identify those involved in antisocial behaviour more efficiently.

"This will support the issuing of Fixed Penalty Notices by linking incidents directly to vehicle keepers.

“I have also spoken regarding the potential deployment of police drones to monitor speeding and antisocial activity along Gliwice Way, Lakeside Boulevard and the Vue Cinema Car park

“Furthermore, new surveillance cameras will soon be operational around the lake and the island keeping everyone safer.

“If you witness anti-social behavior anywhere in Lakeside I would urge you to call the Doncaster antisocial behavior team on 01302 341628 – this number is 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“Additionally you can dial 999.

“The more people that report incidents the more likely it is police will be deployed.”