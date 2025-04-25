Reform tightening grip on Doncaster mayoral race, say bookies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK’s Alexander Jones is tightening his grip on the race to become Doncaster’s next mayor, according to bookmakers.

The bookies have had their say on who they think will win the race to become Doncaster’s next mayor – with odds on all twelve candidates revealed.

Voters go to the polls on May 1 to choose a new mayor – with campaigning for votes being hotly contested across the city as the campaign enters its final week.

And if the bookmakers are correct, it will be Reform UK’s Alexander Jones who will be the city’s next mayor – he’s the current favourite wiith betting site Oddschecker – with his odds shortening in recent days.

The bookies have had their say on who they think will become the next mayor of Doncaster. Top row, from left David Bettney, Julie Buckley, Frank Calladine Second row, from left Nick Fletcher, Andy Hiles, Ahsan Jamil Third row, from left Alexander Jones, Ros Jones, Mihal Melenciuc Bottom row, from left Richie Vallance, Andrew Walmsley, Doug Wright.

The 30-year-old businessman and male model is currently priced at 2/5 – ahead of incumbent mayor, Labour’s Ros Jones, who is priced at 5-2.

Both are clear of third place, where Conservative Nick Fletcher comes in, priced at 4-1, from 6-1 a few weeks ago.

The bookmakers clearly see the contest as a three way race, with Alexander Jones, Ros Jones and Nick Fletcher all well clear of the rest of the field.

Next up is Mihal Melenciuc of the Liberal Democrats, priced at a more distant 66-1.

A string of candidates are priced at 100-1 with Oddschecker, with independent Richie Vallance, Andrew Walmsley of the Yorkshire Party, Julie Buckley of the Green Party and Ashan Jamil (Workers Party) all coming in at that price

Frank Calladine of the British Democrats is quoted at 150-1 while bringing up the rear are rank outsiders Andy Hiles (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition), Doug Wright (Independent) and David Bettney (SDP), who are all priced at 200-1.

Latest odds – Doncaster mayoral betting

Alexander Jones (Reform UK) - 2/5

Ros Jones (Labour) – 5/1

Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 4-1

Mihal Melenciuc (Liberal Democrats) – 66-1

Ahsan Jamil (Workers Party of Great Britain) 100-1

Richie Vallance (Independent) – 100-1

Andrew Walmsley (Yorkshire Party) – 100-1

Julie Buckley (Green Party) – 100-1

Frank Calladine (British Democrats) – 100-1

Andy Hiles (TUSC) – 200-1

Doug Wright (Independent) – 200-1

David Bettney (SDP) – 200-1