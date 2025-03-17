Reform predicted to take control of Doncaster Council in Labour wipeout

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK are tipped to take control of City of Doncaster Council, a new poll has said – with Labour facing a wipeout.

The poll, conducted by Electoral Calculus for The Telegraph, predicts that the party could win more than half the seats up for grabs at the council elections on May 1, making Reform the biggest party and snatching control from Labour.

The party is putting up 55 candidates in all wards across Doncaster – and the poll predicts the party could be victorious in 32 of them.

It suggests that Labour would be left with just 13 councillors – losing a whopping 27 seats.

The poll also makes grim reading for the Conservatives too, suggesting their tally of seats in Doncaster would drop from 11 to just five.

The study suggests that Reform will take control of eight councils at the May polls.

Martin Baxter, founder of Electoral Calculus, said: “Reform UK look like the main gainers as they could take control of eight councils to gain their first real power-base in local government.”

The results come as Mr Farage prepares to personally unveil his party’s Doncaster mayoral candidate in a huge rally at the Racecourse.

Now, in an email to members, Mr Farage has confirmed that Reform’s hopeful will be revealed in a £5 a head gathering at Town Moor on March 25.

Described as an “unmissable event” Mr Farage wrote: “With the May local elections fast approaching, this is a crucial moment for us all to come together and build on our momentum.

“I am excited to announce that we will be revealing our official Doncaster Mayoral candidate, who will fight to bring real reform and put the great people of Doncaster first.”

“Whether you've been with us from the start or are a new Reform UK Member, your presence is vital. Tickets for the event are available to book now for £5.

“I look forward to seeing you there as we continue to take Reform UK from strength to strength.”

Mr Farage has long targeted Doncaster and put the city at the top of his list of targets for this year’s election, launching a huge recruiting drive in the city earlier this year.