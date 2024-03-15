Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During last week’s Regeneration and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Panel, councillors were informed that 1,295 new homes were built in Doncaster in 2023.

The figure marks a record number of homes being built in one year, with an increase of 105 compared to 2022.

The Local Plan states that 920 new homes must be built each year, for a total 15,640 when the plan comes to an end in 2035.

As the council has exceeded the figure each year, it is currently above target by 23 percent.

Since the council’s last annual review of the Local Plan, several achievements have been noted including the adoption of eight neighbourhood plans.

Neighbourhood plans are formed by parish councils to set out a long-term vision for the area.

The Mexborough Town Centre Masterplan, which was published last year, will form the basis of a major Levelling Up project in the town.

Councillors accepted £18m from the government’s Levelling Up fund last week to commence the regeneration scheme.

Some 28 sites have also been placed on the new Doncaster Local Heritage List, which gives significant buildings special consideration if they are affected by a planning application.

The majority of planning decision appeals continue to be refused by the council.

Of 78 appeal decisions in 2023, 85 percent of these were dismissed.