"Rebel" Doncaster MP in crisis talks with PM ahead of welfare cuts vote

A “rebel” Doncaster MP reportedly held crisis talks with PM Sir Keir Starmer ahead of tonight’s crucial vote on welfare cuts – as people plan to take to the city’s streets to protest the changes.

MPs will vote tonight on planned controversial changes to the welfare system – but the Prime Minister was forced to do a U-turn after more than 120 Labour MPs rebelled – leaving Mr Starmer facing an embarrassing report.

According to national reports, Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson was among those summoned to Downing Street over the rebellion.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher was also among the rebels.

MPs will vote on the government's planned reforms to welfare later - with dozens of Labour MPs still planning to vote against them, despite concessions from ministers.

The Conservatives have said they will oppose the plans as they are not "serious reforms".

A number of MPs have expressed concerns about a promised review of personal independence payment (Pip) assessments, after Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced on Monday that it would only report back around the same time that the proposed changes were introduced.

Under the current government concessions people who currently receive Pip or the health element of universal credit will continue to do so. But future claimants will still be affected by the reforms.

Modelling published by Department for Work and Pensions suggested around 150,000 people might be pushed into poverty by 2030 because of the welfare cuts - lower than the original 250,000 figure estimated before the government made the concessions.

The government had hoped to save £5bn a year by 2030 before the concessions. These are now likely to cost around £3bn, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

The Times reported that Ms Jameson, along with fellow rebels Dame Meg Hillier and Dame Emily Thornberry, held talks at Downing Street.

Meanwhile, a protest will be held in Doncaster tonight with demonstrators meeting outside the Frenchgate Centre from 5pm.

This is now the third government U-turn in a month - a major blow to the prime minister's authority.

It follows on from Sir Keir reversing cuts to winter fuel payments and ordering a grooming gangs inquiry he initially resisted.