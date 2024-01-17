Quit storm Tory '30p' Lee Anderson coming to Doncaster - with tickets at £25

Controversial former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson is coming to Doncaster – with tickets to hear him speak priced at £25.

The MP, who resigned his role on Tuesday night in protest at the Government’s Rwanda bill and dubbed “30p Lee” by his critics over his comments where he said that there was not a “massive need” for food banks in the UK and suggested that meals could be cooked for 30p a day, has been invited to address Doncaster Conservative Association by Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher.

Mr Fletcher said: “I am delighted that my friend and colleague in Parliament is coming to Doncaster.

"These tickets are bound to sell out fast.

"Lee Anderson is a superb speaker and is well known for his straight talking. I’m looking forward to this.”

The event will take place at the Regent Hotel in Doncaster on February 17 from 6.30pm, with tickets to hear Mr Anderson speak priced at £25.