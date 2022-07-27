Public spending in Yorkshire and the Humber lowest of all regions in England – Doncaster Labour MPs are “deeply alarmed” over new figures

New analysis published by leading think tank IPPR North shows that public spending on the North is lower, and has grown less since 2019, than in other parts of the country.

Their research showed that the lowest total per person public spending in England was in Yorkshire and Humber, at £15,540 per person – £769 less than the England average.

In 2021 (the latest available data), total public spending on the North was £16,223 per person, an increase of 17 per cent on 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lowest total per person public spending in England was in Yorkshire and Humber, at £15,540 per person – £769 less than the England average.

This is lower than the England wide average of £16,309 per person, an increase of 20 per cent on 2019.

London saw the highest public spending per person and the highest increase over the course of the levelling up agenda, at £19,231 per person, an increase of 25 per cent.

The news comes three years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed his levelling up agenda, in which he vowed to “unleash the productive power not just of London and the South East, but of every corner of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland”.

Labour MPs in Doncaster say regional inequality has got worse – and they are “deeply alarmed”

Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton DBE, MP for Doncaster Central said: "I am deeply alarmed by this new analysis by IPPR which states that Yorkshire and Humber receives less public spending per person than any other region in England, an astounding £769 less than the England average.

"This data also notes that the North of England is also falling behind England as a whole when it comes to public spending, with the total public spending per person in the North being £16,223 per person versus the national average of £16,309 per person.

"The Government has made a lot of noise the last three years with regards to their 'levelling-up agenda', however it is clear that if they are genuine in their desire to tackle underinvestment in the North that more must be given to ensure our regions reach their full potential.

"Yorkshire has an internationally recognised brand and is the home to frontline innovation, cultural touchstones and has a wealth of potential waiting to be unlocked. I hope that these discrepancies in public spending are examined to ensure that communities in the North have the same chances as everyone else in England for a productive and fulfilling working life."

Ed Miliband, Mp for Doncaster North added: “Regional inequality has got worse not better since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, with our region seeing the lowest investment of any area. This report shows that Tory promises cannot be believed.

“The report also confirms what people in my constituency see around them every day with our crumbling public services.

“People are unable to get a doctor’s appointment, unable to register at an NHS dentist, the police don’t have the resources to investigate crimes, and we have a hospital building that isn’t fit for purpose.