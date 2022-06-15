£25 million plan for 125 new council houses in these seven Doncaster communities

As part of the Council House Building Programme (CHBP) Phase 2, the homes will be spread across seven Doncaster communities.

The sites chosen include:

Former Nightingale School, Balby Former Adwick Depot, Adwick Former archives building on King Edward Road, Balby Plantation View, Bessacarr Springfield Avenue, Hatfield Former Barnburgh House, Edlington Moor View, Branton

The former Adwick council depot is set to become the site for new homes.

Council bosses say the new homes will meet Nationally Described Space Standards (NDSS) and be more energy efficient, providing residents with more inside and outside space, as well as helping them spend less of their household income on fuel bills.

The new homes will also be the first gas free homes built by the council.

Plans include the installation of air source heat pumps and future proof the properties with space for the installation of battery back-up storage connected to solar panels.

Documents outlined that the homes will be built to exceed existing building regulations to meet a 31 per cent thermal performance uplift, including electric vehicle charging points, and solar roof panels.

Housing chiefs say that the proposals include a large proportion of bungalows which are in heavy demand.

In total, there will be 10 one-bed flats, 45 two and three-bed bungalows and two five-bed homes.The majority of the stock will consist of 69 semi-detached homes all between two to five bedrooms.

The total scheme development cost for all seven sites are currently estimated at just over£25m.

It is proposed that Phase 2 will be funded through anticipated grant funding at £5.67 million, a further grant of £3.66 million and through the council’s Housing Revenue Account at £17.67 million.

All sites are classed as Brownfield plots and the council aims to complete the seven projects by 2025.

Adrian Robertshaw, programme manager for strategic housing at DMBC, said: “The proposal would provide a significant increase of modern energy efficient affordable new homes available for rent and help meet the housing needs of Doncaster residents in popular areas of the borough.