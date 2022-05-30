£1.6 million for ‘faster bus journeys’ with plans to upgrade junctions on A630 between Rotherham and Doncaster

South Yorkshire Combined Authority bosses have said the total project to upgrade 15 junctions along the A630 will cost £1.6 million with a small contribution from the SYMCA.

The A630 facilitates a vital bus link between Doncaster and Rotherham serving destinations such as Conisbrough, Warmsworth and Balby.

It is proposed to improve the junctions using the latest ‘enhanced traffic signal technology strategies’ which will give speedier access for buses along the route.

One of the junctions in Conisbrough which could see work undertaken to improve bus journey times along the A630.

The provider expects this to provide flexible priority for buses and potentially reduce delays by 30 per to 60 per cent without taking up road space.

Transport bosses say the investment will return £3.80 for every £1 spent.

Works are expected to start around October this year and the project aims to be completed between April and May, 2023.

Transport bosses said the project will ‘improve the passenger perception’ – through satisfaction surveys – of bus services along the A630 through improved reliability, improved journey times and state of the art technology.

They added it will also reduce average bus journey time for all services that use the corridor and will contribute to increased bus patronage along the corridor from current levels.

Another benefit outlined in the report said the project will reduce congestion at junctions along the A630 corridor and ‘contribute towards the modal shift from private modes to bus’ for commuter journeys to, from and within Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

Sue Sykes, assistant director of procurement, contracts and programme controls, at SYMCA, said: “While it would be possible to provide longer bus lanes, this would not be physically possible along the entire route without drastically reducing space for general traffic and not significantly improving queuing/congestion in the shared sections and at junctions.

Doncaster Council opposed this option. Rail and tram options have been considered and rejected on practicality/efficacy grounds.

The option that maximises the number of bus operators on some or all of the corridor experiencing time savings and accessibility due to the proposals.