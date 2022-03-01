Private meeting discussing the sale of Doncaster’s assets will not become public due to ‘commercial sensitivity’ – Mayor Ros Jones says

The Assets Board, which is held in private to discuss and assess the potential sale of land, buildings and other areas under the council’s capital portfolio.

Conservative councillor Nick Allen asked the mayor to open up the process for all elected members and the public for scrutiny.

Coun Allen supporting such a move would make the process ‘more transparent’.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones. Credit: Marie Caley/JPI Media

But Coun Jones said the decisions already come under the scrutiny of council members through a consultation process.

She added there is a ‘level of commercial sensitivity and confidentiality’ which means that access to information discussed ‘cannot be made freely available’.

Coun Allen said: “Unfortunately, meetings of the Assets Board are closed to the public and elected members. Would you support making these meetings more transparent by including the Assets Board as an agenda item at a committee meeting?

“This would enable councillors to scrutinise the disposal of assets in a much more effective way. Alternatively, do you feel that it is time to open up Assets Board meetings to the public and ward members.”

Coun Jones said: “The Asset Board is an internal advisory meeting only with no decision making functions, it therefore falls outside the council’s formal decision making structures.

“The activities of Assets Board operate in accordance with Standing Orders and Financial procedure rules. Proposed asset transactions are considered by the Asset Board process which includes ward member consultation prior to decision making.

“Depending on the values involved such decisions are taken by either the Property Officer, the relevant Portfolio Holder or Cabinet. All decisions are published on the Council’s website in accordance with legislation and subject to any exemptions due to confidentiality.