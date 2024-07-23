Prime Minister praises Doncaster Ukrainian Centre as new MP asks first question
Newly elected Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson spoke during a statement on NATO and Europe and told the PM: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me that we need a NATO first defence policy in the face of growing Russian aggression like we have seen in Ukraine and will he also join me in paying tribute to the Doncaster Ukrainian Centre in my constituency who have worked around the clock and tirelessly to support Ukrainian refugees, demonstrating the true community spirit of Doncaster?”
The centre, in Beckett Road, has been at the centre of Doncaster’s campaign to help refugees as well as sending aid overseas.
The PM responded: “The work that done in so many communities is really important in terms of the support that is shown and the well being that is shown to refugees.”
