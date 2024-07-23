Prime Minister praises Doncaster Ukrainian Centre as new MP asks first question

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has praised the work of Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre as the city’s new MP raised her first question in the Commons.

Newly elected Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson spoke during a statement on NATO and Europe and told the PM: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me that we need a NATO first defence policy in the face of growing Russian aggression like we have seen in Ukraine and will he also join me in paying tribute to the Doncaster Ukrainian Centre in my constituency who have worked around the clock and tirelessly to support Ukrainian refugees, demonstrating the true community spirit of Doncaster?”

The centre, in Beckett Road, has been at the centre of Doncaster’s campaign to help refugees as well as sending aid overseas.

