‘Poverty of ambition’ – Mayor Oliver Coppard calls on government to do more to avert bus crisis in South Yorkshire

The region is on the verge of seeing a third of its network being slashed by private operators by October after firms failed to bid for many routes being offered by SYMCA in a recent tender process.

Mayor Coppard has penned a letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and has called for an extension of the Bus Recovery Grant (BRG) which was used as part of the Covid-19 recovery package.

He called for money funds from the BRG to ensure resources are ‘allocated against local priorities’ and not just used to support ‘main aims of commercial firms or prop up profit margins of operators’.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Credit: Howard Roe

The mayor has said any extension of funding should also apply equally to light rail systems like Supertram and said the service was also facing ‘similar challenges’.

Mayor Coppard has again asked the Department for Transport for ‘meaningful long-term support’.

He added that civil servants and ministers ‘must engage’ with SYMCA to develop proposals that ‘deliver growth in passenger numbers and lead to a sustainable network’.

In the letter, Mayor Coppard said: “At a time where there are unprecedented pressures on living costs, public transport is an even more important lifeline for South Yorkshire.“That is all the more true for those most impacted by the current economic pressures. The uncertainty created by short-term, muddled thinking, makes it impossible for people to make meaningful decisions about their healthcare, work or academic future…

“I am aware that discussions are underway between your department, operators and transport authorities on extending the Bus Recovery Grant (BRG) funding for a further three months. Whilst I welcome any additional funding that will help support services, I find it incredible that this is being proposed at such a late stage.

“Far from working with metro mayors like me to deliver a frequent, efficient and affordable public transport system in places like South Yorkshire, there is seemingly a poverty of ambition at the heart of this government’s plans.”