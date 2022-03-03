Politicians clash after councillor asks ‘why is Doncaster deprived?’ following 10 years of Labour rule

Conservative member Cyntahia Ransome responding to the council’s corporate plan said that the borough is ‘not improving’ and the Labour leadership was ‘blaming everyone else’

But Labour cabinet member, Coun Phil Cole, hit back and said the council had 28 per cent of its spending power cut from central government which held back the authority in all areas.

He also responded to comments around the leadership of former English Democrat mayor Peter Davies and said it was ‘incomparable’ to the stewardship of today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative member Cyntahia Ransome responding to the council’s corporate plan said that the borough is ‘not improving’ and the Labour leadership was ‘blaming everyone else’.

Coun Cole said the former mayor, who was in charge of DMBC from 2009 to 2013, ran an ‘dysfunctional’ and ‘appalling council that was paralysed’ under the former leadership.

Coun Ransome said: “I see the same recommendations coming up every year that we want to improve but we don’t improve.

“We’ve now got nine cabinet members when Peter Davies only had five, six Labour chairs on boards and four Labour chairs on scrutiny committees.

“So why is Doncaster not thriving more? You blame the government, they’re always to blame it’s Boris Johnson it’s everyone else to blame.

Labour cabinet member, Coun Phil Cole, hit back and said the council had 28 per cent of its spending power cut from central government which held back the authority in all areas.

“You (Labour) have been in power for so long in this town and the favourite phrase that everybody uses is Doncaster is deprived. Why is it deprived?”

In response, Coun Cole said: “The government is nearly always to blame – over the last 12 years we’ve lost 28 per cent of our core spending powers and that is absolutely crippling in terms of proactively regenerating the borough.

“To the example given of Mayor Davies, he led a dysfunctional local authority and I believe you supported that administration and was part of it.

“It was an appalling council that was paralysed under Mayor Davies. I don’t know what world we’re living in to compare the performances we’re achieving under this local authority compared to then.