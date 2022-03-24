Police in Doncaster demand reduced drinking hours for cricket club in new licence bid

Barnby Dun Cricket Club has agreed to reduce the time it’s allowed to serve alcohol by 15 minutes to ensure proper ‘drinking up time’ as requested by SYP.

The amended application means that club members and guests will be able to consume alcohol between 11am and 8.45pm from Monday to Thursday.

Saturdays will allow the serving of alcohol from 11am to 10.45 pm while Sunday hours will be 12 noon to 8.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cricket club has been told to amend it's licensing hours to avoid an objection from South Yorkshire Police

The club has requested to serve alcohol until 11pm on the annual bonfire and firework display used as the club’s main fundraising night.

In the published report, an objection remains between Barnby Dun & Kirk Sandall Parish Council relating to ‘one or more’ of the four licensing objectives.

These are the prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance, uphold public safety and to protect children from harm.

The full reasons for the objection has not been published by Doncaster Council.

The full application will be heard by councillors at a future meeting in the council’s Civic Office on Waterdale.

South Yorkshire Police has also requested that the Challenge 25 scheme must operate including a refusals log, signage and the maintenance of staff training records.

Officers also requested a CCTV system that needs to be fitted, maintained and in use at all times whilst the premises are open .

The CCTV images need to be stored for 30 days and police and authorised officers of the council will be given access to images for purposes in connection with the ‘prevention and detection of crime and disorder’.

A spokesman from the club, said: “The annual community bonfire and firework display is held at the Sports Ground, and we would like to be able to sell alcohol up to 11pm at this event.

“This annual event is a key fund raising activity for the Barnby Dun & Kirk Sandall Sports Association, which serves to provide and enhance sporting facilities for the community.