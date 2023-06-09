PM Rishi Sunak set to deliver major speech to Tory MPs at Doncaster Racecourse today

The PM is expected to fly back in from talks in Washington D.C. with US President Joe Biden to address the Northern Research Group at the Town Moor course this afternoon.

The annual conference of the influential group suffered a setback last year when then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to give a keynote speech - but pulled out at the 11th hour so he could go to Ukraine - a move that damaged his standing amongst previously supportive Northern Tory MPs.

The conference is being billed a chance to "shape the Conservative Party’s election offer to the North".

PM Rishi Sunak is set to visit Doncaster today. (Photo: Getty).