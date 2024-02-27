PM Rishi Sunak and cabinet spotted at Doncaster railway station en route to Yorkshire meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Sunak chaired the meeting in Goole, with ministers changing trains at Doncaster en route from London to reach their destination.

Security was beefed up at the railway station for the visit – but members of the public still managed to get a glimpse of the politicians as they made their way to the gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet meetings usually take place in Downing Street, but former PM Gordon Brown introduced regional meetings in 2008.

Rishi Sunak and his cabinet made a brief stop over in Doncaster en route to a meeting in Goole.

It comes as money for local transport across the north and Midlands using reallocated HS2 funding was announced following the meeting which was held at Goole Rail Village.

Earlier this year, Mr Sunak was invited to enjoy a tour of Doncaster by Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

In January, Mr Fletcher used Prime Minister’s Questions to invite him on a tour of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fletcher told the Commons: “I thought the best thing I could do is ask the Prime Minister to come and have a tour of Doncaster and while I’m showing him around my home town, I can press the need for a Minister for Men, I can show him the site for a new hopsital and I can introduce him to the people of Edlington so he can discuss their new leisure centre.”

“So will the Prime Minister accept my invitation?”

In response, Mr Sunak told him: "I would be delighted to discuss those projects and his other ideas when I come and visit him as soon as my diary allows.”

Following the exchange, Mr Fletcher posted on social media: “There is an old saying that if you don't ask, you don’t get. I asked and we got.

"I’m looking forward to the Prime Minister coming to Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will give me the opportunity to show him around and make the case as strongly as I can as to why we need a new hospital.”