PM Keir Starmer pays back nearly £2,000 to Doncaster Racecourse after donations row

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid back more than £6,000 worth of gifts and hospitality received since becoming prime minister, following a backlash over donations – including nearly £2,000 to Doncaster Racecourse.

The PM is covering the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets, four tickets to the races and a clothing rental agreement with a high-end designer favoured by his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer.

He visited Doncaster for the St Leger in September – where he was subjected to boos and offensive chants by some sections of the crowd.

It comes after Sir Keir and other cabinet ministers have faced weeks of criticism for accepting freebies from wealthy donors.

Sir Keir Starmer at Doncaster Racecourse for the St Leger.

Sir Keir has committed to tightening the rules around ministerial hospitality to improve transparency.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The prime minister has commissioned a new set of principles on gifts and hospitality to be published as part of the updated ministerial code.

"Ahead of the publication of the new code, the prime minister has paid for several entries on his own register.

"This will appear in the next register of members' interests."

The gifts Starmer has paid for include four Taylor Swift tickets from Universal Music Group worth £2,800, two from the Football Association at a cost of £598, and four to Doncaster Races from Arena Racing Corporation at £1,939.

An £839 clothing rental agreement with Edeline Lee, the designer recently worn by his wife to London Fashion Week, along with one hour of hair and makeup, was also covered by the prime minister.

Sir Keir has also accepted a further £6,134 in "clothing and personal support" for Lady Starmer in June, from Labour donor Lord Alli.

The details of the donations have been published, external in the latest register of interests for MPs on Wednesday.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, Sir Keir said his government would "bring forward principles for donations as until now politicians have used their best individual judgement to decide".

"I took the decision that until those principles were in place it was right to repay these particular payments."

Last month, Sir Keir told the BBC he had accepted the donation for clothing in opposition, during a "busy election campaign".

And during his visit to Doncaster, he was subjected to chants of “w***er” and boos as he paid a visit to Doncaster Racecourse.

The PM was at Town Moor to watch the St Leger but a section of the crowd hurled abuse at the PM as he walked through the parade ring with his wife Victoria.

Sir Keir and his wife have strong Doncaster connections and have been regular visitors to Town Moor over the years.

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the town before her death in February 2020.

The same year, he returned to Doncaster to make a key speech outside the city’s then unfinished Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Chequer Road.

Arriving accomanied by Doncaster’s mayor Ros Jones, he opened his speech outlining his Doncaster connections, in front of the facade of what was once the Doncaster Girls High School.

He said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger.”

He married Victoria in 2007 – and during the election campaign, he shared a photo of his wedding day as he spoke about his background, making reference to his Doncaster family connections.