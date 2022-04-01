Plans submitted for ‘luxury waterside’ homes and flats at iconic mill site in Mexborough

Developer TIRTLR 10 Ltd wants to build 26 homes and convert the former Coltran Mill in Mexborough into 60 flats with access from nearby Church Street.

The development will consist of three-bed terraced properties and a range of apartment sizes from studio to two-bed flats, including ‘accessible dwellings’.

The scheme will incorporate a ‘sustainable drainage strategy’ and energy efficient buildings. Generous amounts of cycle parking will be provided to take advantage of the accessible location and electrical vehicle charging points will be installed to support the transition to electric cars.

Doncaster Council has previously supported a scheme that proposed the demolition of the historic mill building. However, the current scheme has been designed to enable the retention and redevelopment of the wider brownfield site, developers have said.

The existing mill has ‘Coltran’ written across the rooftop structure and developers are proposing a neon sign installed onto the water tower’s western side to give it a ‘continuation of its presence’ in the area.

Developers said the homes will be designed to look like workers cottages which once serve the mill and each house will have two parking spaces.

The towering building is a familiar sight to rail passengers travelling between Doncaster and Sheffield but has lain empty and crumbling for a number of years.

It has also become a target for so-called urban explorers where people who visit abandoned buildings and upload videos to YouTube.

The former Coltran factory, which was previously a flour mill, has lain derelict for a number of years with a number of proposals mooted for its redevelopment in the past.

Property firm Yopa put the imposing building alongside the River Don up for sale at £550,000 and described it as an ‘exciting and enormous investment opportunity’.

The former Barnsley British Cooperative Society flour mill is one of the area’s best known landmarks, towering over the town.

A spokesman on behalf of the applicant said: “The client, designers and the consultants have made their best efforts to propose a well considered and high quality scheme for this site which will benefit the residents of Mexborough and we very much wish that you will support our proposed application.”

