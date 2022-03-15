Plans submitted for 66-bedroomed care home in Mexborough on derelict site

James Flynn, under LNT Care Developments Ltd, has sent a planning proposal to officers to build the facility off Harlington Road in Mexborough.

The applicant states the site is currently under no occupation as the Mexborough Day Centre has been demolished.

Wider plans include a new access point, associated car parking and space for gardens and general greenery.

An artist's impression of the proposed care home in Mexborough. Credit: LNT Care Developments Ltd

A total of 25 car parking spaces are proposed as well as an ambulance/taxi drop-off area with three disabled spaces close to the main entrance for the care home. A a secure bike store will also be provided for residents and visitors to use.

The applicant also said the facility will be ‘fully compliant’ with the National Care Standards Act in providing single-room accommodation, with en-suite facilities and an above average ratio of communal/recreational space per resident.

The care home will provide for two types of care – general residential and residential dementia. Its plan layout and internal arrangement, allows the home to be split into separate care requirements.

It is anticipated that some 50-60 jobs would be created working to a rotational shift pattern but only up to a maximum of 24 members of staff would be present on site at any one time.

Mr Flynn said: “The development of this site for a new purpose-built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site for a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need, whilst providing a development sympathetic to the residential surroundings, in terms of its scale and design.

“The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home.

“Overall, it is considered that a positive design approach has been adopted in respect of the proposed development scheme.