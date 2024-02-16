People invited to have their say on South Yorkshire's infrastructure at fresh meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South Yorkshire Infrastructure Inquiry, organised by the county’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, will be staged at Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Tuesday, 20 February from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Mayor Coppard has called for an independent inquiry into strategic infrastructure in South Yorkshire and the meeting follows on from a previous hearing which turned into a heated discussion about the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the inquiry was asked to review the existing regulatory, policy and legal environment covering privately-owned strategic infrastructure assets in South Yorkshire.

The meeting to discuss South Yorkshire's infrastructure will take place at Cast.

Chair Martin McKervey is hosting the public evidence session to hear the views of local communities on the role of strategic infrastructure assets in our region, and how they can be better protected in future.

Mr McKervey is looking to hear community views on:

1. The different legal and regulatory approaches to managing public impacts of commercial decisions over infrastructure in different domains (airports, the energy system, water)

2. The principles involved in shaping different approaches across types of infrastructure and different markets, with reference to the balance of public interest and commercial incentives; and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Opportunities to reform the existing system, including specific legislative, regulatory or policy reforms that the inquiry ought to consider.

Written views can be submitted via email at [email protected].