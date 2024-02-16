People invited to have their say on South Yorkshire's infrastructure at fresh meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
The South Yorkshire Infrastructure Inquiry, organised by the county’s Mayor Oliver Coppard, will be staged at Cast theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Tuesday, 20 February from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Mayor Coppard has called for an independent inquiry into strategic infrastructure in South Yorkshire and the meeting follows on from a previous hearing which turned into a heated discussion about the airport.
Inspired by the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the inquiry was asked to review the existing regulatory, policy and legal environment covering privately-owned strategic infrastructure assets in South Yorkshire.
Chair Martin McKervey is hosting the public evidence session to hear the views of local communities on the role of strategic infrastructure assets in our region, and how they can be better protected in future.
Mr McKervey is looking to hear community views on:
1. The different legal and regulatory approaches to managing public impacts of commercial decisions over infrastructure in different domains (airports, the energy system, water)
2. The principles involved in shaping different approaches across types of infrastructure and different markets, with reference to the balance of public interest and commercial incentives; and
3. Opportunities to reform the existing system, including specific legislative, regulatory or policy reforms that the inquiry ought to consider.
Written views can be submitted via email at [email protected].
The event is free but tickets must be booked in advance HERE