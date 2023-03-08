Over £44 million in transport and regeneration projects for South Yorkshire approved

A £44 million package will go towards new walking and cycling routes, improving bus routes, providing new electric buses and regenerating town and city centres.

Sheffield will receive the most from the fund, with £16 million towards cycling and transport links and a further £24.6 million split with Rotherham towards making walking and cycling routes safer.

Rotherham will receive a further £8.6 million to build five kilometres of new cycling and walking routes.

Oliver Coppard

In Doncaster, £6.5 million will go towards redeveloping the Waterfront area.

Barnsley will receive £2.5 million towards the construction of Market Gate Bridge.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “When I was elected last May, I promised to renew South Yorkshire, and make our region healthier, more prosperous and more sustainable.

“We want our communities to be able to thrive and these projects and schemes will make a real, tangible difference to our future.

“Greener, cleaner buses, new and better cycle lanes, regeneration projects in our towns and cities, all these things will help make South Yorkshire a better place to live, work and invest.”

At the same time, the SYMCA board approved money to improve bus journey times and reduce congestion between Maltby and Rotherham.

A new fleet of electric buses will be introduced across the region.