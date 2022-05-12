Objections to Doncaster manor house and golf club’s plan to allow outdoor music stage and marquee weddings

Councillors on the licensing committee are set to decide on new proposals put forward by Thornhurst Manor on Holme Lane, Holme.

The new submission proposes to extend the licensed area for marquee weddings with an outdoor stage for live music.

Outdoor bars and licensable activity in the outside areas are depicted on the extended new licensing plan.

Thornhurst Manor

Thornhurst Manor are also asking the council to remove certain conditions on their current licence.

They want to remove a condition which prohibits the use of the outside beer garden and patio areas after 11pm.

As well as extending outdoor space past 11pm, the manor house also wants to allow speakers for music, singing and speech provided as part of the regulated entertainment.

There is a current condition on their licence which prohibits them from doing this.

But the proposals have sparked concern from residents and other unknown parties with the council receiving 28 formal objections to the plans.

Manor house bosses however said they discussed the variation to the licence and licensing officers and South Yorkshire Police ‘were in agreement with it’.

The premises currently have alcohol serving times from 10am to 1am Monday to Sunday.

Bosses in a future meeting at Civic Office will have to demonstrate how the variation in the licence will keep in line with the council’s four licensing objectives.

These are the prevention of crime and disorder; prevention of public nuisance; public safety and the protection of children from harm.

Hayley Oxley, senior licensing practitioner at Doncaster Council, said: “The premises concerned is currently a golf club and events venue. The application is for a variation of an existing premises licence to extend the licensable area as shown in the new plan and to remove two conditions.

“There are 28 relevant representations regarding the application that have been received from a responsible authority, neighbours and members of the public which relate to one or more of the four licensing objectives.