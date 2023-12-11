Nigel Farage: Tory MP Nick Fletcher invites I'm A Celeb star to stand in Doncaster

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher has said he would welcome the return of Nigel Farage to politics following his third place finish on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

And the Don Valley MP even invited the ex-UKIP and Brexit Party to stand for Parliament in Doncaster as he discussed the GB News presenter finishing behind boxer Tony Bellew and winner, TV and radio personality Sam Thompson in this year’s jungle show.

On Monday morning, Mr Farage lashed out at the “shambles” of Rishi Sunak’s government, adding that Britain is “rudderless”.

“And I don’t see a Labour Party with the strength to get us out of this mess,” he added.

Nick Fletcher has urged Nigel Farage to stand in Doncaster in a bid to become an MP.

Asked whether he was now considering a comeback, Mr Farage told Good Morning Britain: “The Conservative Party are headed for total defeat… as to whether I have a future in politics, I have no idea at this moment in time.

“But what I would say is never say never.”

Asked on BBC’s Politics Live whether he would welcome Mr Farage to the Conservative Party, Mr Fletcher said: “Yes, why not?

"He can come and stand in Doncaster Central and stand with me, if that’s what he wants to do, then that’s great.

"Nigel Farage knows exactly how he feels about immigraion, I know how I feel about it, the same way.”