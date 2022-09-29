Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has written a letter to John Whittaker, chairman of the Peel Group, asking that they reverse the decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The letter has signed by 17 MPs from both the Conservative and Labour parties, including Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton.

The letter reads:

MP Nick Fletcher

“With assistance and support from the Government and financial support from SYMCA, which would ensure that any losses sustained over the next 13 months would not fall on your company, you were placed in a position where you did not need to close the airport.”

“We were therefore extremely surprised and disappointed to learn that your company has declined this offer and fail to understand why. This covers your losses for the next 13 months, saves jobs through a ‘cost of living’ crisis, gives you a better business relationship with the local authority and restores your reputation.”

...“If you do not wish to run this regional international airport (which is strategically important to the nation) then you should allow other buyers to be found who do.”

Yesterday, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones shared a similar sentiment in a statement, saying that it is “not too late” for the Peel Group to reverse their decision to close the airport.

Mayor Oliver Coppard also revealed yesterday that the deal the SYMCA presented to Peel would have saved them £7 million in profit losses.

The full letter can be read here: https://twitter.com/NickFletcherMP/status/1575154143978696704