Nick Fletcher MP slams “ridiculous” decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport

He said he was “deeply disappointed” at the situation which he called “ridiculous”.

He continued: “I’m asking peel to do the right thing and reverse the decision. If they will not reverse the decision, I’m asking Doncaster council and the combined authority to put a compulsory purchase order on our airport.

“I’m also asking Doncaster Council to make sure that no planning applications are accepted that would stop this place from running as an airport, and I’m also asking central government to make this area an investment zone so it becomes more viable for a future investor.

Nick Fletcher

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This campaign is not over. I thank everybody who has helped so far, but I will continue to press to keep Doncaster Sheffield Airport open, and if it does close I will continue to campaign for it to be reopened.”

Fletcher has campaigned to keep the airport open since the Peel Group announced its viability was going under review.

Last week, he revealed in a series of tweets that he had been in meetings regarding the airport at 10 Downing Street.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) also revealed that they had given Peel an offer to take over the airport, and offered to fund it while negotiations were taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad