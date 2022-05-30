Newly elected Doncaster councillor says she ‘needs time to learn’ and hits back at ‘attacks’ from residents at public meeting

Councillor Yetunde Elebuibon, who recently won the Wheatley Hills & Intake by-election for Labour, said on social media that she was ‘the point of attack’ after she attended a meeting at Ennerdale Hall in the ward.

Residents said she failed to respond to people’s enquiries and was using a community Facebook page as a ‘personal blog’ instead of responding to issues raised.

Others showed support for the newly elected councillor and said the page has appeared to has ‘descended into the realms of nastiness and negativity’.

Coun Elebuibon said she was going through her DMBC induction and was currently ‘shadowing’ her two ward colleagues councillors Jane Kidd and Emma Muddiman-Rawlins.

In the Facebook post, Coun Elebuibon also apologised for issuing an incomplete phone number for people to contact her on and for posting Labour party material in the group.

Coun Elebuibon, said: “To set out the record straight and prevent further issues around communication I’ll like to address some of the comments which I only became aware of recently.

“On reflection I looked at the scale of the demand and attacks on me as a new councillor who stepped into the role just a few weeks ago without any handing over from my predecessor due to no fault of anyone. I am still going through my induction and shadowing my two fellow councillors.

“My first meeting at Ennerdale Hall was to shadow councillor Jane. Sadly, I ended up being the point of attack.

“There are three councillors in the ward and as the newest, I plan to watch and learn before I start flying solo so I can gain the experience to serve you better. I am passionate about helping people but at the same time I recognise the need for me to learn.

“I will appreciate it if people can recognise that communication must be civil and fair.

“I want to plead with everyone to please exercise patience and give me the opportunity to walk before I fly.”