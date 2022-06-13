New street art, wider pavements, more trees and traffic calming measures proposal for Doncaster village

Doncaster Council has submitted a Levelling Up Fund bid to transform main routes in Moorends which could include revamped public realm which aims to improve the experience of residents and businesses along the centre.

Further plans include reducing the road width to slow traffic and to prioritise pedestrian and cyclist safety with wider pavements and new trees and plants.

Off road car parking only in designated bays, new safer road crossing points, new cycle stands and a public art piece to celebrate Moorends’ heritage is also being considered.

An artist's impression of how Moorends could look in the future.

Work is also planned around The Circle which involves reclaiming and investing in an ‘underutilised space’.

In the same way as The Village Centre idea, council bosses hope this will improve the environment for the benefit of residents and encourage business retention and growth.

Traffic measures around The Circle include the removal of the existing roundabout and replacing it with a raised junction.

The pavement is continuous across the junction, and therefore prioritises pedestrian use. Vehicles will have a steep short climb up onto the pavement to cross it.

Traffic calming measures using raised ramps and ‘build outs’ into the road which aim to incorporate green planting.

This will cause traffic to slow or pause in key places reducing vehicle speed heading towards The Circle.

The vast majority of residents were really keen on the ideas put forward in the plans.

One said: “Really love this idea, it’s a bit of an eye sore right now and it’s not very inviting.”

Another resident said: “Moorends needs to be put on the map with its incredible history. Art work needs to be visible to represent the community. Free activities for the young people to reduce antisocial behaviour also.”

“Moorends has been neglected for some time and needs investment. There needs to be the toilet at the corner of Wembley Road and traffic calming as well,” said another resident on the consultation.