Bellway Homes Yorkshire has submitted an application for a mix of two to four bedroom homes between Crabgate Lane and Green Lane in the village of Skellow.

Due to its close proximity to the A1, developers have included a ‘green buffer’ which will consist of trees, shrubs and grassland in order to mitigate the negative effects of traffic noise on the site’s western side.

Along with the A1 green buffer, two more open spaces will be created on the new estate.

How the new estate could look

The area has been outlined by Doncaster Council in the emerging Local Plan for residential homes.

This development could be the first of two housing schemes with tentative plans in the pipeline for the southern section of land also earmarked for residential dwellings.

Access to the site if approved will be from a single entry on Crabgate Lane.

The property mix consists of 55 two-bed, 60 three-bed and 85 four-bed homes.

The location in Skellow where the homes could be

A Bellway Homes Yorkshire spokesman said: “Existing site features, planting and topography have been carefully considered to ensure an integrated development and a high-quality living environment.

“The focus of the proposal has been to create a landscape led public realm and ensure a permeable and sustainable development that maximises available connections to the wider area.

“The proposal includes a range of house types of mixed tenure to meet local policy and housing needs. It provides for a wide range of users and residents to live in a safe and secure environment.

“The variety of housing includes terraces, semi-detached and detached dwelling homes. Key to the success of the proposals is a well-defined movement network that incorporates and connects to existing routes.

“The proposal encourages walking and cycling along safe and pleasant routes and ensures easy access to and from the wider area.