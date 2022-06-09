New images for massive regeneration plan for Mexborough as bid goes in to Government for Levelling Up funds

The regeneration project is part of a Levelling Up Fund (LUF) bid to central government and could be worth millions if the proposal is accepted by ministers.

Part of the plan includes improving transport connectivity, street scene upgrades, investing in at-risk heritage buildings, the conservation area, and improving community facilities that provide health and cultural opportunities.

The project is in a rough stage and could change following consultation with residents.

Plans include landscaping and street scene improvements to create an urban park on the former flyover, including paving, seating, planting, and public art.

This also includes investing in Bank Street, the High Street, Main Street/ West Street junction, Garden Street/ Bank Street junction, and around the bus station.

Another key location will be around the Market Hall and Library.

The project could also include improvements to Station Road including those which support walking and cycling to the station and improved pedestrian routes to the Athletics Club and recreation ground.

Another exciting development could also see returning Montagu Chambers to its former glory as a mixed use development including business and retail use, community uses, and possible residential areas for first floor flats.

Enhancements are planned around Mexborough Railway Station including improving the layout of the car park, passenger drop off point, and providing secure cycle storage.

A new crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists over Greensway connecting the railway station with town centre as well as upgrades to the bus station facilities is also planned.

Plans include a new enhanced setting for the Market Hall and Mexborough Library & Resource Centre including planting and street scene improvements.

The council would also support the refurbishment of the listed Red Lion Pub off Bank Street.

How the regeneration could look if approved by Government ministers

This could include new public realm improvements allowing activity to spill out at street level.

In a joint statement on behalf of all three Mexborough councillors, Coun Sean Gibbons, said: “This is a very exciting time for Mexborough and we encourage all residents and businesses to complete this survey as soon as possible over the next two weeks.

“The Levelling Up Fund via central government is an extremely competitive bidding process and we’re assured that senior officers in Doncaster Council are working up a very strong bid which will hopefully result in much needed multi-million point investment being awarded to Mexborough in autumn 2022.

