New facility to allow Muslim police officers to undertake cleansing process before prayer 'a first for South Yorkshire force'

The facility was installed at Doncaster College Road Police Station in June, in a first for South Yorkshire Police as announced by the Association of Muslim Police.

The WuduMate will allow officers to undertake a cleansing process with water for the preparation of prayer. It involves washing the hands, mouth nose, face, arms up to the elbows, hair, ears and feet.

Guidance from the National Association of Muslim Police states that “common practice involves Muslim staff using disabled or general toilets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police station.

“This can sometimes cause other users and the Muslim individual to feel embarrassed and uncomfortable.”

A report to South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, states: “Up to now there have been no such facilities, with colleaguesundertaking the ritual within existing facilities.

“The bespoke appliance allows ablution to be performed with ease and is welcomed by Muslim colleagues across the force.

“It is a tangible demonstration of South Yorkshire Police’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“The Equality Hub and Association of Muslim Police are confident it willencourage people from not only under-represented Muslim communities in the county to consider a role in policing, but also under-represented communities as a whole.