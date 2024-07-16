New Doncaster MP pledges free breakfast clubs at every city primary school
Sally Jameson, who won Doncaster Central at the General Election, has also said her party will have a renewed focus on speech, language and maths skills for early years education.
She made the comments on a visit to Lakeside Primary School during a whistle stop tour of her constituency on her first full Friday as a Member of Parliament.
Sally, a former prison officer and union shop steward from Doncaster, was elected following the retirement of Baroness Rosie Winterton.
On one of several visits in a packed Friday diary, Sally met the Friends of Hexthorpe Flatts Park group to find out more about the history of the park and to thank volunteers for their time and dedication to the area.
Sally said: “It was fantastic to meet the dedicated volunteers who week after week make sure the park flourishes. Their partnership with the local ward Councillors Glyn Jones and Sophie Liu, along with the work of the City of Doncaster Council makes this a really special place to visit.”
The group are looking for more volunteers so if you live in the area and want to know more, contact Jenny Barlow at [email protected].
Sally also met with James Bullock, headteacher of Lakeside Primary Academy, to congratulate the school on its recent Good OFSTED rating.
Speaking after the visit, Sally said: “It was great to speak with Mr Bullock about the hard work that he and the rest of the staff at Lakeside Primary Academy and The Rose Learning Trust have put into making Lakeside a good school despite 14 years of Tory cuts to education budgets.
"The Labour Government will establish free breakfast clubs in every primary school so that no child is hungry before they start learning, and provide a renewed focus on support for speech, language and maths skills for early years education.”
You can see more of the visits that Sally made on her TikTok which documents her first full day of visits in the constituency.
Doncaster Central constituents can contact Sally for casework matters at [email protected] and follow her on social media: Facebook – @SallyJamesonLabour, X - @SallyJameson, TikTok - @LabourDoncasterCentral.
